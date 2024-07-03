Girls outperform boys in State and church schools

Females sitting for their SEC exams are more likely to obtain better grades than their male counterparts.

This is particularly evident among students attending state and church schools, where girls outperform boys by a substantial margin in most subjects, but this difference is less pronounced among students attending independent schools.

As expected, students in State schools, which cater to a wider range of abilities and are more likely to attract students from disadvantaged backgrounds, do not perform as well as students in church and private schools.

This historical trend is confirmed in a statistical report published by MATSEC a few days ago. However, a MaltaToday analysis of results in four key subjects — English, Maths, Maltese, and Physics based on data published in the report — shows that Maltese remains a major stumbling block for boys attending independent schools.

Regarding performance in the Maltese language, girls in state schools slightly outperformed boys in independent schools, even though the best performers in this exam were girls in church schools, followed by girls in independent schools.

Boys in independent schools were the least likely to get a Grade 1 in Maltese, with only 1.2% achieving the top grade and only 60% obtaining a Grade between 1 and 5.

On both counts, they are outperformed by girls in state schools, 61% of whom get a pass mark and 2.6% get a top mark. The best performers in Maltese were girls in church schools, 88% of whom were awarded a pass mark and 6.3% were awarded the top grade. Girls from independent schools, 82% of whom passed the Maltese exam with 5% getting a top grade, did much better than boys from the same school segment.

Girls do better in state and church schools

Boys in state schools lag girls and were the least likely to get a pass mark in all four key subjects.

The difference is most pronounced in the Maltese exam. While 61% of girls in state schools pass this exam, only 46% of boys from the same school sector do so. Females attending state schools also outperform males in Maths, English, and Physics.

On the other hand, boys from independent schools were the best performers in the English language, mathematics, and physics, outperforming their female cohorts in all three subjects.

They were also the most likely to get a top grade in English and Mathematics. However, it is girls in church schools who were most likely to get a top mark in Physics. Girls in both church and state schools outperformed their male cohorts in all four subjects.

Boys in independent schools performed better than their female cohorts in English, Mathematics, and Physics, but not in Maltese.

Curiously, students in all cohorts are performing much better in English than in Maltese. Even among boys in state schools, while 66% got a pass in English, only 46% got a pass mark in Maltese. Moreover, only a small fraction of students in all cohorts managed to get a top grade in Maltese. This ranges from 1.2% among boys from independent schools to 6.3% among girls attending church schools.

The Matsec report also shows that females in general were more likely to opt for the more difficult paper 2A which makes students eligible for higher grades then males who were more likely to choose paper 2B where students can at most aspire for a pass mark. Students hailing from church and independent schools were also more likely to choose paper 2A.

19% of males apply for access arrangement

The Matsec report also shows that males are also more likely to request exam access arrangements (EEAs) than females.

EEA consist of assistance which enables students living with conditions to take the examinations while being, as much as possible, on par with other candidates.

While 18.7% of males registered for assistance only 11.7% of female did likewise. But the difference was less pronounced than in previous years. Two years ago, while 18.4% of male students requested these arrangements, only 9.3% of female did likewise. The difference between the sexes is explained by research showing that boys are more likely than girls to be diagnosed with conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). This disparity isn’t necessarily because girls are less susceptible to the disorder. Rather, it’s likely because ADHD symptoms present differently in girls.

But overall, 2023 registered the highest ever figure of requests for EAAs; 762 candidates and 15% of registrations.

EAAs come in various forms according to the condition of the student and include extra time, rest periods, modified papers, large print, provision of amanuenses, communicators and readers, as well as special instructions to examiners of oral components, invigilators and markers. These arrangements have made it possible for a larger number of students to continue their education.