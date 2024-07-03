WasteServ announced 266% increase in recycling over 10 years

Recycling in Malta has increased by 266% in 10 years, as the use of black bags has been reduced by a third, WasteServ announced on Wednesday.

Compared to the 2010-2013 average, Malta is now generating 31.5% less household black bag waste.

Additionally, the first six months of 2024 saw a 12% rise in organic waste collection compared to the same period last year. WasteServ processes this organic waste within the ECOHIVE complex, converting it into energy.

In a statement, environment minister Miriam Dalli welcomed these achievements, attributing them to the public’s consistent efforts in separating waste at home.

She emphasised that the combination of effective policy implementation and active public participation is driving these positive outcomes. Dalli stated, "Such deliverables encourage us further to continue implementing the nationwide waste management plan, in favor of sustainable practices."

WasteServ CEO Richard Bilocca highlighted the importance of these results, noting, "This is an important achievement and augurs well for Malta’s environment because Malta used to produce excessive amounts of black bag waste for decades without registering any improvements."

Bilocca credited the public's belief in proper waste management for these successes, pointing out that despite population growth, 2023 was the best year for waste management in Malta, with promising indicators for 2024.

WasteServ said that waste separation allows it to implement sustainable operations effectively.

“In the past, organic waste dumped in landfills used to generate pungent odours, attract pests, and generate a host of other negative environmental impacts. Today, separation of such waste allows organic material to be harnessed as a renewable energy source powering hundreds of homes with green renewable clean energy.”

WasteServ noted that policy changes and infrastructural investments have played a crucial role. The new waste collection schedule, mandatory waste separation implemented last year, and differentiated gate fees for commercial waste have significantly contributed to these improvements.

Bilocca concluded, "We are also fortunate to have a team of energetic individuals determined to deliver a much better environmental future. The results we are seeing are extremely encouraging, though we are determined to do even better to deliver the environmental improvements our young people deserve."