Van driver suffers serious injuries after crashing into a tree

A 28-year-old Maltese man from St Julian’s ended up in hospital after crashing into a tree in Naxxar

juliana_zammit
3 July 2024, 5:32pm
by Juliana Zammit
The truck collided head on into a tree. Photo: Malta Police Force
A 28-year-old Maltese man from St Julian’s ended up in hospital after crashing into a tree in Triq is-Salini, Naxxar at 11:15am on Wednesday

According to police, initial investigations showed the driver lost control of his vehicle, an Isuzu Forward, which led to him colliding head-on with a tree. He was the only person involved in the accident.

Civil protection, medical, and police units went on site to help.

The man was taken to hospital whilst unconscious and his medical situation is still pending.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

