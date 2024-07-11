Government signs Local Plan Review documentation for Ħondoq ir-Rummien

The Minister for Gozo and Planning, Clint Camilleri, announced that the final documentation for the Local Plan Review for Ħondoq ir-Rummien has been signed.

Documentation will be presented to the Parliamentary Committee for final approval in the coming days.

Present for the signing was Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg, who has been a long-time campaigner for the area to remain undeveloped.

Buttigieg said this was the “dream of many”, stating the area will continue to be enjoyed by the public.

Camilleri said after the consultation process, during which many individuals and organisations participated, the Government proceeded to the next step by declaring this site a Special Conservation Area.

“This is the highest level of protection and environmental safeguarding offered by our country's environmental laws. The Government is legally and officially recognising the natural importance of this area by protecting a location rich in biodiversity with many different habitats, such as garrigue, as well as protected species, such as the carob and mature olive trees,” Minister Camilleri said.

Camilleri also recalled how in recent months, many other areas in Malta and Gozo have either been given the highest level of environmental protection or had their local plans changed to protect these sites. Among these are the Qortin ta' Isopu in Nadur, Ġebla tal-Ħnejja and Ġebla tal-Fessej in Gozo, as well as a plot of land in Ħal Far, which was intended for industrial development and has now been amended to serve as a buffer zone for a much larger area classified as a Natura 2000 site.

