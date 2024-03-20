Ħondoq ir-Rummien designated Special Area of Conservation

Ħondoq ir-Rummien has now been officially designated by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) as a Special Area of Conservation.

Additionally, il-Qortin ta’ Isopu, il-Ġebla tal-Ħnejja u l-Ġebla tal-Fessej will also enjoy the same environmental protection due to their natural and geological attributes. In Malta, Xrobb l-Għaġin will also be declared as a Special Area of Conservation.

Last year the Court of Appeal confirmed the rejection of an appeal by the developers in the ongoing saga at Ħondoq ir-Rummien in Gozo.

After 22 years, the Appeals Court upheld the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal’s reconfirmed rejection from the Planning Authority board of the Ħondoq ir-Rummien project.

Environment Minister Miriam Dalli and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri, together ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca and Qala Mayor Pawlu Buttigieg visited the site on Wednesday.

"We are giving Hondoq among the highest levels of environmental protection offered by our country's environmental laws. The Government is legally and officially recognizing the natural importance of this area by protecting the area home to rich biodiversity and protected species, such as the locusts and mature olive trees," explained Minister Miriam Dalli.

The protection means that activities in this area are subject to more rigorous screening or environmental studies than other sites located in outside development zones (ODZ). Where activities are found to have a negative impact on the biodiversity of the area, all consequences would need to be first eliminated.

“In total we are adding another 850,000 square meters to the country’s list of protected land - the size of 120 football grounds, a little bigger than the size of Valletta. This means that, in total, around 30% of the land in our country is protected under various environmental regulations,” explained Minister Dalli.

On his part, Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri welcomed Ħondoq’s designation as another important step for its conservation, as well as the environmental protection of other sites.

“This continues to build on the work being undertaken by the Planning Authority to designate this site for afforestation and exclude any type of development. I believe that the government is taking crucial decisions to protect sites that are important for Gozitans and Maltese, not only to protect them but also to be enjoyed by future generations,” Camilleri said.

ERA CEO Kevin Mercieca explained that a conservation plan will now be designed for each of the new sites. "The addition of new protected sites is a testament to the good work being done by the Authority. Naturally, the work doesn't stop here. ERA will continue working to establish conservation measures for each site while also coordinating with the respective stakeholders to ensure that the necessary actions are taken to better the sites,” he said.

Qala mayor Pawlu Buttigieg expressed his satisfaction over Ħondoq ir-Rummien’s new designation. “I am extremely pleased with Ħondoq ir-Rummien’s new title as a Special Area of Conservation so that Ħondoq’s protection is now sealed once and for all.”