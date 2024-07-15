39,881 books were loaned out from public libraries last year

Book loans from public libraries in Malta increased by 24.1% in 2023 when compared to the previous year, data published by the National Statistics Office shows.

The data published on Monday showed book loans last year reached a total of 39,881.

The largest increases were seen in book donations, which rose by 4,902, and eBooks, which increased by 3,892. However, book purchases recorded a drop of 1,037.

The districts of Gozo and Comino, as well as the Southern Harbor, saw the biggest increase in book loans, at 9.6% and 4.5% respectively. In Gozo, public libraries in Victoria and Nadur had the highest number of book loans, at 30,962 and 24,253 respectively.

Although most libraries in the Western district saw an increase in book loans, the locality of Ħaż-Żebbuġ registered a significant drop of 87.1%, with an overall 9.7% decrease in the district.

The south-eastern district also saw a 6.8% decrease in book loans, with the biggest drops being in Ħal Għaxaq, Gudja, and Mqabba. However, the Marsaxlokk public library saw a 48.5% increase in book loans.

In the Northern district, the public libraries of Mosta and Naxxar accounted for 50.5% and 15.0% of the total book loans respectively.

New public library memberships also saw a significant increase of 37.7% in 2023, with the share of members over the age of 18 rising from 41.1% to 46.3%.

International Trade Statistics also showed that imports of printed book material increased by 9.2%, while exports decreased by 13.4%. National Accounts data revealed that private final consumption expenditure on books and newspapers/periodicals grew by 2% and 2.7% respectively.