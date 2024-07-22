Identità mum as to whether internal probe flagged wrongdoing by employees

Identità is refusing to say whether an internal probe found wrongdoing by employees in three cases of residence certificates issued on the basis of false documentation.

The State identity management unit responsible for issuing ID cards, residence permits and passports said that its compliance unit flagged three suspect cases and passed on its findings to the police.

The residence certificates were issued in 2021 and 2022 and applicants had used false documentation in their applications.

“Identità is informed that as a result of a police investigation which followed our report, the Malta Police Force successfully arrested three Egyptian nationals and charged them in Court, two of which have already been sentenced,” the agency told MaltaToday.

However, it skirted around a specific question as to whether the internal probe had also identified any employees involved in the racket and whether their names were also passed on to the police. Neither did the agency confirm whether any employees were suspended or put on long leave pending the investigations.

Identità would only say that it is “engaged” with the police “in further investigations with regard to this case”. It said investigations are ongoing.

The issue concerns allegations made by two Egyptian nationals, who benefitted from this illegal racket and were recently imprisoned for six months. They claim Identità officials were behind this racket.

Former MP Jason Azzopardi has pointed a clear finger at Cabinet secretary Ryan Spagnol, insisting he solicited bribes. Before being appointed Cabinet secretary, Spagnol was an official at Identità.

Azzopardi has claimed that 18,000 fake ID cards were issued to third country nationals against payments ranging between €2,000 and €5,000.

Spagnol has denied the accusations and is suing Azzopardi for libel.

A NET TV report last week quoted the Egyptian nationals saying they had been denied whistleblower status despite being prepared to expose the people behind the racket.

Identità had denied the allegation that it had issued 18,000 fake ID cards.

The agency had said that its compliance unit had passed on information and evidence about “some individuals” to the police for further investigation.

The police investigations so far have resulted in two Egyptian nationals being imprisoned after admitting they obtained residence permits fraudulently.

However, the agency would not say whether any of its employees were involved in the wrongdoing when asked by MaltaToday.

“Identità has always worked in tandem with the relevant authorities to report any wrongdoing,” the agency said.

It added that the Compliance Unit was set up in 2022 with the primary responsibility to monitor and enforce compliance within the agency. The unit conducts investigations on a regular basis to identify potential violations or non-compliance issues.

“Any evidence, potential illegal activity or violation is reported to the relevant authorities for further investigation, and any necessary action,” the agency replied.