Publishers sound alarm on industry challenges in plea to government

Malta’s major publishers have sounded the alarm on challenges the print book industry and writers are facing, from rising operational costs and rising consumer expectations they said had impacted their small and vulnerable sector.

Book distributors BDL as well as publishers ĊAK, Horizon, Kite, Kotba Calleja, Merlin and Midsea said they were facing longstanding issues from rising production and paper costs, distribution challenges, including postage costs, compounded by a decline in independent bookstores.

The publishers, who say they command 75% of the market share, urged government to open a dialogue with them for concrete proposals and solutions.

“What unites us is not only a love for Maltese books but also out unwavering dedication that translates into tangible investment, despite a shrinking market and profits,” the publishers said.

“We are keeping Maltese literature and publishing alive, from schoolbooks to research publications and recreational reading. Maltese literature contributes significantly to our understanding of who we are as a people, where we came from, and where we are going. Its loss would mean an accelerated loss of collective memory and the distinct Maltese language and idiom, which are the pillars of our daily interactions,” the publishers said.

They added that the critical state of their industry and their needs required urgent action and direct intervention. “The government must recognise that the sector, one of the pillars of our culture and creativity, has been neglected for too long and deserves better. Praise for the Maltese book and the culture of reading from politicians means nothing unless it is translated into a direct investment.”

The publishers also said National Book Council initiatives and funds do not favour the book production industry particularly, often not considering the sector’s sustainability.

“Any strategy for the Maltese book and publishing industry must prioritise the long-term sustainability of publishers’ operations, beginning with the recognition that the number of publishers and the market is small. Given this particular situation, a future strategy must seriously consider direct fiscal incentives for publishers and aid that encourages entrepreneurs to open new bookstores,” they said.

PEN Malta secretary Kurt Borg said the writers’ organisation fully supported the publishers’ plea put forth to the government.

“PEN Malta appreciates that the current situation is jeopardising the publishers’ industry and that this may negatively affect the Maltese collective memory, the national language, and Maltese culture in general.

“PEN Malta is also aware that publishers have repeatedly sounded their concerns with competent authorities for a long time with no response. Therefore, PEN Malta joins the Maltese publishers in urging the government to acknowledge the plight and take the necessary action for the national benefit.”