GWU declares industrial dispute with WasteServ

The General Workers’ Union (GWU) has declared an industrial dispute with WasteServ over the company’s failure to provide protective clothing to workers at the Waste Management Facility in Magħtab.

In a press release, the union said the Section attempted to address the issue with WasteServ management, particularly regarding the need for summer uniforms for employees working in extreme heat conditions. However, the GWU received no response from the company.

"Health and safety at the workplace are a priority for us. As part of this process, the people who work outside must be given adequate protective clothing for the sun and heat," said Kevin Abela, Secretary of the GWU's Hospitality and Food Section.