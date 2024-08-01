Thousands of commuters stuck in traffic following single accident in Marsa

Transport Malta urged commuters to avoid Triq il-Kavallerija in Marsa following an early morning accident where a large truck overturned, leading to the road's temporary closure.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the accident.

The incident has worsened the already heavy traffic conditions, compounded by ongoing roadworks on Tal-Barrani Road, causing significant delays and congestion on several roads in the area.

In fact, many were stuck in gridlock traffic in a number of localities other than Marsa, including Luqa, Fgura, Qormi and Paola.

Meanwhile, commuters are still waiting on government to introduce its plan which would see certain services that require road access not start before 9:00am to ease traffic congestion.

The vague proposal has been sitting on government’s lap since at least 2022.