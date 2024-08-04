‘Government has failed in every sector,’ Grech says

Nationalist leader Bernard Grech said the Labour government has failed in every sector and it is unacceptable that they continue to tarnish the country’s reputation.

“It’s disappointing to say that the Prime Minister was humiliated by his cabinet. He went in front of the cabinet and told them that he will be removing Edward Scicluna and he ended up changing his position,” Bernard Grech said on Sunday morning.

Grech was speaking during a brief interview on party television station NET TV over the phone.

The Opposition leader’s reaction comes after the central bank governor Edward Scicluna was suspended with his full pay and benefits after being charged for his role in the Vitals Saga.

On Sunday, Grech stated that as soon as former prime minister Joseph Muscat defended Scicluna, stating ‘there will be problems, if he is removed,’ Robert Abela changed his stance, and the cabinet went with Muscat’s advice. He also criticised the Prime Minister for having “no authority.”

The PN leader said the PN had filed a resolution for a parliamentary discussion on Scicluna’s resignation, but Abela had denied it.

Grech claimed that the reason behind this was that he didn’t want to work together for the greater good of the country. He also insisted the Nationalist Party would continue to put pressure to bring together a Parliament discussion on Scicluna.

The leader of the Nationalist Party said Abela’s actions are leading to the tarnishing of Malta’s reputation.

“It is unacceptable that for the second summer in a row our country is experiencing power cuts for long hours,” said Bernard Grech, referring to the ongoing power cut crisis. “This is the result of a lack of investment in distribution and generation by the government.”

Grech also commented on the recent investigation into allegations that Identity Malta issued 18,000 false documents, “This is a scandal that raised more questions every day.”

He criticized Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa, questioning why there has been no investigation into this claims, especially since it was revealed that Identity Malta had suspicions for the past two years.

He stressed that Gafa has a duty to the people of Malta and Gozo to be clear and accountable about the situation. Grech emphasised that everyone involved in the case should be held responsible for their actions, insisting that no one should escape accountability.

He said a new Nationalist Government will take all the necessary decisions so that similar crises are prevented and which will ensure a better quality of life.