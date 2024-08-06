Fish-farm slime at Ħondoq riles Qala mayor

Qala mayor Paul Buttigieg has called out fish-farm operators for the residue of slime, suspected to be hailing from fish farms out at sea, washing up at the popular Ħondoq Bay over the past few days.

Buttigieg said he had complained to the authorities, suspecting that the slime had drifted from a fish farm off St Paul’s Bay.

Fish farm operators sent their clean-up workers to clear the bay of the slime, but Buttigieg complained that their efforts were not enough.

Qala council had already objected to a planned relocation of a fish farm closer to Qala from St Paul’s Bay some three years ago.

“I am extremely angry. People have been going down to Ħondoq and immediately coming back because they cannot swim there. The situation is completely unacceptable, especially at the height of summer,” Buttigieg said.