New regulations for builders' licensing announced

Minister for Justice and Construction Sector Reform Jonathan Attard has announced the publication of new regulations affecting builders' licensing.

The new regulations, falling under Subsidiary Law as part of Chapter 623 of the Laws of Malta, will discontinue licenses issued under the Police Code and establish procedures for processing builders' applications, including license renewals and suspensions. A more comprehensive definition of a licensed builder and clarification of their responsibilities will also be introduced.

"This is a crucial aspect of the ongoing reform process in the sector, aimed at continuously improving standards," Attard said.

He said that the new regulations were shaped not only by public consultation feedback but also through dialogue with key stakeholders, including the Association of Builders and Contractors, the Malta Developers Association, and the Chamber of Architects.

A new Committee on the Licensing of Builders will overlook licenses, consisting of experts in the field, including a licensed builder and two warranted architects. This committee will operate with support from the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and will be responsible for organising necessary examinations, maintaining a register, and making policy recommendations related to the builders' trade.

Additionally, the regulations require that licensed builders attend refresher courses linked to the renewal of their licenses every two years, ensuring ongoing professional development. To prevent malpractice, the regulations impose strict penalties for operating with a suspended license or failing to comply with licensing conditions.

A process will allow current license holders to continue operating while they apply for renewal under the new framework, with a deadline set for December 31, 2024.

"This is another reform which testifies to our commitment to continue reforming the sector, with work being done on three tracks and in line with the electoral manifesto, the inquiry related to the tragic death of Jean Paul Sofia and further initiatives being taken by the Government and the respective authorities," Attard said.

The new 138 helpline, launched at the beginning of this week, will be usable by all those who need more information about this latest from a series of reforms taking place in the sector.