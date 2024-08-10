Malta Chamber calls for immediate action to restore good governance from identity card scandal fallout

The Chamber of Commerce has issued a stark warning about the state of governance in Malta, particularly in light of the recent identity card scandal.

In a statement on Saturday, the Chamber expressed its concern over government's silence on the issue, suggesting that it could have severe repercussions for Malta's international reputation.

The identity card racket was described by the Chamber as a symptom of broader governance failures. The business lobby reminded that it has repeatedly called for reforms through two documents "Ethical Business Calls for Change" and "A Strong Transparency, Accountability, and Ethical Governance Framework for Members of Parliament."

The Chamber said these documents provide detailed recommendations for safeguarding institutional integrity, but have largely been ignored, as standards in governance continue eroding.

"The fallout from these failures in governance is not only affecting the public sector, but it is also impacting ethical businesses." The lobby noted that companies rely heavily on the accuracy and reliability of official documentation, such as identity cards, to manage risks and operate efficiently. The Chamber warned that the current governance issues are increasing commercial risks for businesses, as the integrity of these documents become questionable.

Moreover, the Chamber expressed alarm over the increasingly blurred lines between government, civil service, and the ruling political party. This, it argues, is a direct threat to democracy, leading to a lack of transparency in public appointments, unclear procedures for handling high-ranking officials under investigation, and instability caused by the frequent turnover of key positions within public institutions.

The Malta Chamber cautioned that the long-term consequences of these governance failures could be devastating, jeopardising the country’s international standing, business environment, and public confidence in government.

The Chamber is calling for immediate government action to restore good governance. It underlined the need for transparency in all governmental processes, the clear separation of government functions from political influence, and efforts to rebuild public trust in Malta’s institutions.

Without urgent reforms, the Chamber warns, Malta risks further damage to its reputation and the very foundations of its economic and social success.