Malta celebrates Santa Marija with fireworks, parties and sea

Malta goes on holiday today as it celebrates the feast of Santa Marija, a public holiday marking Operation Pedestal, the World War II convoy that saved the islands.

At the height of severe enemy bombardment in 1942 just five merchant ships out of 14 that set sail from Britain reached the Grand Harbour. The heavily crippled ships brought much needed food and fuel supplies that averted the islands’ surrender.

Operation Pedestal completed its journey on 15 August, the feast of the Assumption in the Christian calendar, when the tanker Ohio that was taking in water was escorted slowly into the Grand Harbour as people looked on from the surrounding bastions.

Forever etched in the Maltese psyche as a Marian miracle, the daring sea operation became known as the Santa Marija Convoy and it has been commemorated ever since.

In totally different circumstances today the feast of Santa Marija has come to represent the pinnacle of summer holidays with many Maltese heading off to Gozo for a week or going abroad.

Thousands of other Maltese and tourists will be partying at the Glitch and Summer Daze music festivals, which have become staple events during Santa Marija week.

And many others will make the most of the public holiday and head to the beach to cool off from the sizzling hot weather.

The Christian feast on 15 August is celebrated in seven parishes across Malta and Gozo: Mosta, Għaxaq, Gudja, Mqabba, Qrendi, Attard and Victoria. The parishes of Dingli, Mġarr and Żebbuġ in Gozo, celebrate the feast on Sunday.

Colourful and elaborate firework displays illuminated the night sky yesterday in these localities while hundreds of revellers will later today take part in noisy street celebrations accompanied by bands in the traditional festa marches.

