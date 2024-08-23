Celia Falzon appointed CEO of Jobsplus

Celia Falzon has been appointed as the new CEO of Jobsplus.

Her appointment comes following Leonid McKay’s transfer from the post to CEO of the Labour Party.

Most recently, Falzon served as CEO of Mater Dei Hospital from 2020 until 2024. She had been appointed as the head of Mater Dei just before the first cases of Covid-19 were being discovered locally.

She had also served as the chief executive of the Pharmacy of Your Choice scheme.

Employment minister Byron Camilleri thanked outgoing CEO Leonid McKay for his work at Jobsplus, as he congratulated Falzon for her new role.