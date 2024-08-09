Leonid McKay appointed Labour Party CEO

Leonid McKay will be appointed CEO of the Labour Party following Randolph De Battista's resignation.

In a statement on Friday, only a day after De Battista announced his resignation, the PL stated that McKay will take his place.

McKay had been appointed CEO of Jobsplus last March, after the Jean Paul Sofia inquiry had slammed the agency over its poor handling and monitoring of work permits issued to foreign nationals.

In 2022, he was appointed CEO of the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis (ARUC).

A sociology and social policy graduate, McKay was appointed Caritas director in 2014 and occupied the role until 2018 when he was appointed executive head of the Housing Authority.

The PL thanked Randolph De Battista for his work as CEO.