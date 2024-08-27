Man dies in head-on collision with truck in Żebbuġ

A man has died after a head-on traffic accident in Imdina Road, Ħaż-Żebbuġ.

Police said that the accident occurred at around 10:00am, as the victim got stuck in the cabin of his vehicle after a collision with a larger truck.

The victim has been identified as a 40-year-old Indian man who lived in Ħamrun, as the other truck was being driven by a 61-year-old Tarxien resident.

The site was soon closed to traffic, as Civil Protection Department workers arrived to assist the victim. A medical team gave the man CPR on-site, as Transport Malta officials were also present.

Both lanes remain closed for the time being.

Magistrate Joe Mifsud has launched an inquiry into the accident. Police investigations are still ongoing.

This traffic accident comes just one day after nine collisions took place on the Marsa-Ħamrun bypass that were the source of prolongued traffic on Monday morning.