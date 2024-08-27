Government launches inquiry board into Nicolette Ghirxi case

The social policy ministry has established an Inquiry Board under the Inquiries Act to investigate and examine all facts and circumstances related to the case of Nicolette Ghirxi.

The Inquiry Board will be chaired by retired Judge Lawrence Quintano.

The Board has been tasked with determining the facts and circumstances regarding the professional assistance provided to Ghirxi whenever she sought help or was referred for such assistance by social services for domestic violence.

This includes an examination of the risk assessment procedures followed.

Additionally, the Board will make recommendations on whether further measures are necessary in the operation of social services provided to victims of domestic violence.

This inquiry will be conducted in conjunction with the ongoing investigation by the Independent Police Complaints Board, which is analysing the circumstances surrounding the murder of Nicolette Ghirxi, which happened on Monday 12 August.

The Board has been given a four-month period to submit its report. The ministry said it will make the inquiry report public.

Ghirxi was killed by her ex-partner Edward Johnston in her Birkirkara flat, her body found in the early hours of Monday 12 August.

Her murder sparked widespread debate on whether the police force has the necessary means to prevent femicides and other forms of gender-based violence.