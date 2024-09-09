[WATCH] Protected Osprey shot down near Birżebbuġa

A protected Osprey was shot down near Birżebbuġa in the early hours of Monday, environmental NGO BirdLife Malta said.

The incident was observed and filmed by volunteers a participating in the annual Raptor Camp.

Following the incident BirdLife Malta called immediately 119 who were initially informed that EPU were not available. Following a third call, an EPU unit was made contact with, and details were passed on. It is believed that neither bird nor hunter were located.

“The disregard towards the law by hunters that aim at protected birds is encouraged by the lack of enforcement on the islands of Malta and Gozo and is the reason why Malta is facing legal infringement procedures by the European Commission on the matter,” the NGO said.

BirdLife Malta is urging the Malta Police Force to take environment protection, in particular bird protection laws, seriously. It urges for a stronger EPU presence with adequate resources and motivation to act fast and decisive in such circumstances, while a hunting season for around 10,000 hunters is currently open.