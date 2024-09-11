New policy for standalone cremation facilities approved

A newly approved policy will now allow the Planning Authority to evaluate and approve standalone cremation facilities.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PA explained how the policy and design guidelines for crematoria aim to reduce the need for cemetery expansions over the coming years.

Currently, Malta lacks a crematorium, forcing families to seek cremation services abroad, often at great financial cost.

The policy outlines where and how crematoria can be built. The PA stated that standalone crematoria not located within existing cemeteries can only be placed outside of development zones but within 1 km of the boundary of the Principal Urban Area in Malta. This requirement ensures crematoria remain close to densely populated areas, avoiding unnecessary encroachment into rural regions. In Gozo, the designated area for crematorium development is around the Rabat and Xewkija area.

All crematorium proposals must receive approval from the Health Authorities. Once the health criteria are met, standalone crematoria will only be permitted in designated locations, such as areas of containment or ODZ sites with valid development permits unrelated to agriculture or rural activities.

The policy also lists areas where crematoria are forbidden, including ecologically sensitive zones and locations within 300 meters of groundwater protection areas, among others.

Each crematorium must have a front area no larger than 500 square meters, designated for parking hearses and ceremonial vehicles. The crematorium should also have an indoor ceremony building, with a footprint not exceeding 500 square meters and a height limit of 7.7 meters. Additionally, crematoria must feature an outdoor area for ash scattering, complete with a landscaped "garden of remembrance" that includes trees, shrubs, and flowers to create a dignified space.

Cremators must be outfitted with advanced filtration and pollution control systems, adhering to the standards set by the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) and the Superintendent of Public Health. These systems must be regularly maintained to ensure they remain effective. The policy also recommends the use of electric cremators to reduce the facility's carbon footprint.

If the crematorium remains unused for three consecutive years, all buildings and structures must be demolished at the owner or operator's expense. The site must then be restored to a natural, environmentally acceptable state, ensuring minimal long-term impact on the landscape.