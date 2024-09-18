Government announces three appointments within PBS

Government has announced three new appointments within the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry for National Heritage, Arts and Local Governments announced that PBS will have a new CEO, non-executive chairperson, and chairperson of the editorial board.

Engineer Keith Chetcuti will be heading PBS as its new CEO, with the ministry saying that his career had started in television and that he directed a number of popular programmes. “During the past 20 years, he worked in the private sector,” the ministry stated.

Meanwhile, Anna Bonett was appointed as non-executive chairperson of PBS, with the ministry noting that Bonett has over 45 years of experience in broadcasting, communications and hospitality. Bonett is a familiar face on Maltese television, having worked on PBS in the past, as well as Calypso TV, and ONE TV.

The ministry also stated that Bonett had worked within the Office of the High Commission in London, and that she is qualified in managing.

Bonett and Chetcuti will assume their roles officially on 1 October.

Meanwhile, Engelbert Grech was appointed as the PBS’ chairperson of the editorial board, with the ministry noting that he brings more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting to the role.

Grech used to be Malta’s Film Commissioner, as the ministry further noted that he had also produced programmes for PBS in the past. “In recent years he was involved in internationally-renowned platforms.”

His appointment means that Grech has stepped down from his post at PBS’ board of directors, with Anna Bonanno taking his place.