BirdLife calls for accountability for trying to fool EU on finch trapping derogation

In the wake the European Court of Justice’s (ECJ) on Malta’s bird trapping, BirdLife Malta has called for accountability for Malta’s constant “farcical ploys to try and fool” the EU.

The NGO, which had long opposed Malta's finch trapping practices, has called on Prime Minister Robert Abela to hold those responsible accountable, particularly Gozo minister Clint Camilleri, who oversaw the derogation.

"Once again, we have been vindicated by the European Court of Justice," BirdLife Malta stated in its open letter to the Prime Minister. "The finch trapping derogation was nothing more than an ill-conceived smokescreen, bearing no scientific or conservation value."

The ECJ had ruled on Thursday that Malta’s derogation from the ban on bird trapping is illegal, decreeing that Malta’s Finches Project did not establish a genuine research purpose and was therefore unjustified.

BirdLife Malta's criticism fell on Clint Camilleri, who they argue not only misled the European Commission but also wasted public funds in the process. The NGO contends that taxpayer money, likely amounting to tens of thousands of euros, was squandered on the derogation, which was destined to fail.

"Minister Camilleri did not just try to fool the European Commission; he also played with our country's reputation," BirdLife wrote.

Despite the ECJ’s ruling, Camilleri has downplayed the court’s decision, suggesting it was based on a minor technicality. BirdLife Malta, however, calls this a gross misrepresentation of the judgment, pointing to Clause 71 of the ruling, which clarifies that the court didn’t need to examine further claims after determining Malta's failure to justify its derogation.

"This is an offense to our public’s intelligence," BirdLife added, accusing the minister of attempting to twist the facts for political gain rather than taking responsibility for the violation.

The open letter also takes aim at the Ornis Committee, which advises the government on matters of bird conservation. BirdLife Malta criticised the committee for being politically influenced, calling for it to be reformed into a body that bases its recommendations on science, rather than political motivations.

"We believe that Malta needs a science-based Ornis Committee to give advice grounded in conservation, not politics," the letter stated.

BirdLife Malta concluded by urging Prime Minister Abela to take decisive action and ensure that Malta upholds its obligations to the EU Birds Directive and respects the rule of law. The NGO vowed to continue its work in bird and nature conservation, using every legal and democratic tool at its disposal.