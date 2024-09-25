menu

Learner permits applications to be processed solely online

matthew_farrugia
25 September 2024, 1:57pm
by Matthew Farrugia
All learner permit applications are to be submitted on an online driving license portal, Transport Malta (TM) has announced. 

As of 1 October, all learner permit applications for all vehicle categories will be submitted and fully processed through TM’s online platform. 

According to the authority, the portal offers a vast and comprehensive variety of online driving licence-related services accessible, noting that it has made considerable improvements over the previous portal. 

Among its features, portal users can make use of: 

Real-time access for certifications by medical doctors on behalf of their patients and access to insurance representatives to renew their clients’ driving licences;

  • The option to change/upload a new passport-quality picture;
  • The option to upload a new signature;
  • Access to place urgent card orders or personal collections without the need to email outside of the system;
  • Access to update and maintain your personal details;
  • Option to add an alternative mailing address;
  • Access to check driving licence penalty points

“Transport Malta is committed to keep on introducing new one-stop-shop concepts and improving on its online services to keep guaranteeing high-quality service for all its customers.”

TM stated that it will only accept physical applications for limited and specific cases. 

