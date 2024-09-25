Learner permits applications to be processed solely online
As of 1 October, all learner permit applications for all vehicle categories will be submitted and fully processed through TM’s online platform
All learner permit applications are to be submitted on an online driving license portal, Transport Malta (TM) has announced.
As of 1 October, all learner permit applications for all vehicle categories will be submitted and fully processed through TM’s online platform.
According to the authority, the portal offers a vast and comprehensive variety of online driving licence-related services accessible, noting that it has made considerable improvements over the previous portal.
Among its features, portal users can make use of:
Real-time access for certifications by medical doctors on behalf of their patients and access to insurance representatives to renew their clients’ driving licences;
- The option to change/upload a new passport-quality picture;
- The option to upload a new signature;
- Access to place urgent card orders or personal collections without the need to email outside of the system;
- Access to update and maintain your personal details;
- Option to add an alternative mailing address;
- Access to check driving licence penalty points
“Transport Malta is committed to keep on introducing new one-stop-shop concepts and improving on its online services to keep guaranteeing high-quality service for all its customers.”
TM stated that it will only accept physical applications for limited and specific cases.