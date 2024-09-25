Learner permits applications to be processed solely online

All learner permit applications are to be submitted on an online driving license portal, Transport Malta (TM) has announced.

As of 1 October, all learner permit applications for all vehicle categories will be submitted and fully processed through TM’s online platform.

According to the authority, the portal offers a vast and comprehensive variety of online driving licence-related services accessible, noting that it has made considerable improvements over the previous portal.

Among its features, portal users can make use of:

Real-time access for certifications by medical doctors on behalf of their patients and access to insurance representatives to renew their clients’ driving licences;

The option to change/upload a new passport-quality picture;

The option to upload a new signature;

Access to place urgent card orders or personal collections without the need to email outside of the system;

Access to update and maintain your personal details;

Option to add an alternative mailing address;

Access to check driving licence penalty points

“Transport Malta is committed to keep on introducing new one-stop-shop concepts and improving on its online services to keep guaranteeing high-quality service for all its customers.”

TM stated that it will only accept physical applications for limited and specific cases.