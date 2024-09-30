Working group set up to prevent bay contamination

A working group consisting of three government entities will be conducting checks on residences and businesses around coastal areas to prevent bay contamination next summer.

The group will be made up by officials from the Water Services Corporation (WSC), the Environment and Resource Authority (ERA), and the Environmental Health Directorate.

In a press briefing by the WSC on Monday, reference was made to five bays which were closed to swimmers throughout the year due to contamination.

WSC CEO, Karl Cilia explained that after investigations, only one of the incidents was linked to the WSC’s system. He noted that the incident in question was the result of abuse, after the disposal of a baby nappy wrapped in a towel had forced the closure of Birżebbuġa’s St George Bay due to contamination.

All other instances of bay closures, Cilia stated, were the result of damage or abuse in drainage systems belonging to residences or private businesses which do not fall under the WSC's remit.

For instance, in St Julians’ St George Bay, it was found that a hotel’s private connection had been accidentally discontinued, resulting in drainage seeping into the rocks and entering the locality’s stormwater system.

Cilia explained that the working group’s goal for the upcoming months is to monitor residences, businesses and other buildings around bay areas to ensure that damages are promptly fixed before bays are contaminated.

WSC looking to increase efficiency and investments, decrease waste and abuse

The majority of Monday’s press briefing focused on the WSC’s current projects, as well as its strategy for the next 10 years.

Karl Cilia stated that 2023 was a record year for the corporation, noting a 72% network efficiency rate and the recovery of €1 million in lost revenue through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

He noted that clamping down on water consumption abuse is a constant task that spans residences, private businesses, as well as the agriculture sector. Cilia explained measures to reduce abuse, such as new water dispensers for farmers that only give each farmer enough water based on their crop plan and how they make use of it.

Cilia explained that in 2023, the amount of water billed to consumers had risen by 9% from the previous year. A boost in revenue was also noted, as increased demand and billing efficiency netted the corporation an 11.8% revenue growth.

Last year was also a record year for water production, as Cilia noted that 36.7 million cubic metres of water were produced. With regards to the quality of Malta’s tap water, Cilia underlined that while the water’s taste is a work in progress, its quality for drinking is good.

Among other works in progress, Cilia explained that the WSC is working on new legislation which aims to better regulate what goes into the drainage system.