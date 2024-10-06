Pro-Palestinian activists march in Valletta demanding end to ‘Zionist terror’

Activists gathered in Valletta on Sunday in an appeal to ‘end Zionist terror’ and demand a ceasefire in the Middle East.

People marched in Valletta’s main street, marking the one-year anniversary since the start of the Israel invasion of Gaza which led to a bigger conflict spreading to Lebanon and Iran.

The Gaza invasion was sparked by the Hamas massacre of around 1,200 Israelis.

More than 40,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians and children have been killed as a result of Israel’s aggression.

Some of those taking part in the protest carried Palestinian and Lebanese flags and placards reading "End the genocide" and "Free Palestine".

The organisers of the protest, Moviment Graffitti, alongside the Embassy of Palestine in Malta, and other groups called on the Maltese government to adopt a clearer and more decisive stance against the genocide and ongoing Israeli oppression.

“Additionally, the Maltese government is being urged to publicly declare that it will not allow the passage of military supplies to Israel through its waters and airspace,” they said.

This was endorsed by Aditus Foundation, Alleanza għall-Ġustizzja, Ugwaljanza u Paċi, Dance Beyond Borders, Humanists Malta, Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement (MGRM), National Youth Council (KNZ), Peacelab, PEN Malta and Young Progressive Beings (YPB)

Joanna Jebaili, a Lebanese woman, addressed the crowd: “I never thought I would know what being a Palestinian felt like, but that day has come." She was referring to Israel’s attacks on the south of Lebanon.

Hundreds of people gathered and marched along Merchants Street and Republic Street.

A giant Palestinian flag was hung near parliament building overlooking the many pairs of shoes on the steps representing the dead.

People marched behind a banner that read "Stop Zionist Terror" and chanted "No more killing children", "Hands off Lebanon," and "Israel is a terrorist state".

Fadi Hanania, the Palestinian ambassador to Malta, also addressed the crowd. “Aren't 45,000 Palestinians killed, enough to say enough is enough?”

He said that the international community has failed the 2.5 million Palestinians in Gaza by not taking decisive action.

The Health Ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza says at least 41,870 Palestinians have since been killed.

“Young Palestinians know nothing but a life of war: They are born in the rubble, and they are raised in the rubble.”

Andre Callus, representing Moviment Graffitti, said the Maltese government had not done enough for Palestine.

Last year, Malta was making strong statements about the war. "But increasingly, the government's statements have become vague, and we cannot afford to be vague in the face of genocide," he said.

"A symbolic action which can easily be done is to recognise the Palestinian state," Callus said. “Why haven't we recognised Palestine? Is another country telling us what to do?”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Robert Abela was asked by MaltaToday about Palestinian statehood and whether Malta caved in to US pressure not to recognise Palestine. The Prime Minister said there are certain "circumstances" that prevent the country from officially recognising Palestinian statehood right now. He did not elaborate.