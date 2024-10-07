Malta launches first ever Climate Action Authority

The Climate Action Authority (CAA) has officially been established, marking the first Maltese authority that will coordinate and oversee climate change-related measures.

Among its responsibilities, the CAA will raise climate awareness among the public, implement legal frameworks through the transposition of EU legislation and directives, as well as report on Malta’s climate goal process.

The CAA will also develop national strategies, gather information and coordinate discussions. The authority also has the power to issue administrative penalties to private, and public entities, as well as individuals.

CAA chief Abigail Cutajar explained during a media briefing that the authority will base the issuing of fines on existing international regulations.

Furthermore, the CAA will have the obligation to flag policies that are not in line with the country’s long-term climate goals.

To streamline the authority’s efforts, Cutajar said that the permanent secretaries in several entities will coordinate with the entities in their remit to make sure new policies are aligned with Malta’s climate goals.

The authority will be led by a board consisting of six members and a chairperson, with two of the members being experts in climate-related issues, while the other four have backgrounds in climate-related matters.

Meanwhile, an independent National Climate Action Council will advise the government on climate change-related issues. “Its main function is to provide strategic advice to the government and ensure that Malta is on the right path to achieve its targets.”

The council will be chaired by Prof Simone Borg, Malta’s Ambassador for Climate Action, while Prof Alan Deidun will serve as the deputy chairperson. The council’s members are Prof Charles Galdies, David Xuereb, Dina Quraishi, Joseph Restall, Prof Godfrey Baldacchino, Prof Stefano Moncada, and Maria Magri.