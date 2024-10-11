‘Let us not forget our moral imperative to advocate for a two-state solution,’ Abela tells Med9 leaders

Prime Minister Robert Abela has called on Mediterranean leaders not to forget their “moral imperative to advocate for a two-state solution” with regards to the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Abela was speaking at a Med9 summit in Cyprus, where he reiterated Malta's call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza.

“Malta remains committed to action that promotes and prioritises diplomacy, accountability and the full, rapid, safe and unhindered access to humanitarian aid,” Abela stated, adding that now is the time to move away from words, and towards action.

The Prime Minister referred to his discussion with Jordan’s King prior to the summit stressing that Malta agrees with the European Union's strong support for Jordan, as this country is providing refuge to many who have fled conflict zones. He described Jordan as a strategic partner that is vital for bringing much-needed stability to the region.

On the Mediterranean’s specific challenges, Abela welcomed the creation of an EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean, stating that this shows EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s recognition of the region’s realities.

Regarding migration, the MED9 countries agreed that the European Union should continue to support North African countries in taking necessary steps to address this issue.

Abela emphasised that Libya must be an integral part of these efforts, stating that Libya is a key partner in tackling migration challenges. He affirmed that Malta would continue to support the European Commission in strengthening cooperation with Libya.

He stressed that there can be no solution to Europe’s migration challenges without addressing the Mediterranean challenges.