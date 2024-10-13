Abela ‘optimistic’ on new MCAST collective agreement

Prime Minister Robert Abela is optimistic about soon reaching a collective agreement with MCAST over lecturers’ working conditions and salaries.

“The government has already signalled its belief in educators by agreeing to the strongest ever package for teachers in state, church and private schools,” Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday.

Abela was speaking during an event where parents and children gathered for this discussion with the theme 'Our Children's Potential' which was staged at the Mosta FC Youth Academy.

MCAST lecturers started the scholastic year with a protest over the failure to conclude and agree to a new collective agreement after a delay of almost three years from the college management.

The Prime Minister said the new collective agreement needs and will be drawn up with a sense of justice for both educators and students.

He also highlighted the importance of discussion to strengthen the future of the country’s future generations.

In his address, Abela mentioned the importance of reforming “tomorrow's society” in a sense of community. He referred to the ongoing reform in the Family Court which he said would contribute to the help and protection of minors.

He said the reform was subject to public consultation, and so everyone affected by the issue could contribute to the process.

Abela also emphasised the importance that children strike a balance between extra-curricular and scholastic activities.