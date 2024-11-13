Malta presents Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index at COP29

Malta has presented the findings of its Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index, a new initiative designed to assess and quantify the specific vulnerabilities faced by countries.

The index, which was presented at the COP 29 summit in Baku, aims to provide a clearer picture of climate risks and guide effective adaptation strategies.

During a side event at the summit titled Fostering Climate Adaptation and Resilience in Small States and Beyond, environment minister Miriam Dalli highlighted the particular susceptibility of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) like Malta to climate change.

She noted that these regions often rely heavily on coastal economies, making them especially vulnerable to rising sea levels. The minister emphasised the importance of the Climate Vulnerability and Resilience Index as a tool to identify and prioritise areas most in need of adaptation efforts.

The development of the index was a collaborative effort led by government in partnership with the Islands and Small States Institute at the University of Malta and the Organisation of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States.

In Baku, Professor Stefano Moncada, Director of the Islands and Small States Institute, presented the Index, explaining that it addresses critical gaps left by traditional measures like Gross National Income per capita, which often overlook the specific vulnerabilities of SIDS.

Malta’s Ambassador for Climate Action, Professor Simone Borg, emphasised the index’s role in shaping equitable and sustainable climate policies for vulnerable nations. She described it as a testament to Malta’s dedication to fostering global cooperation and guiding policy toward inclusive climate responses.