Jason Micallef issues warning: Muscat will return to become the PN’s ‘nightmare’

Former prime minister Joseph Muscat will one day return to politics and become the PN’s worst nightmare, Jason Micallef said on Thursday morning.

“The time will come when Joseph Muscat will speak again, return, and become the nightmare of the PN, its branches, and the PN’s extreme faction “Repubblika,” as well as others who felt the need to distance themselves from him in recent years,” Labour’s special delegate, Valletta Cultural Agency Chairman and Muscat loyalist said in a Facebook post.

The former Labour secretary general’s reaction comes after Vitals inquiry expert Miroslava Milenović testified in court on Wednesday, facing intense grilling by Muscat’s lawyers over her credentials as forensic accountant.

She explained that despite not holding an accountancy warrant, she had obtained her Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) diploma and a master's degree in political science, financing of terrorism and money laundering. Milenović acknowledged that she does not currently hold a warrant to practice as an accountant, but had one in the past. In recent years, she has shifted her focus from practicing accountancy to providing training.

Calling her an “amateur accountant”, Micallef who was recently awarded a role with the Labour Party as special overseeing the implementation of the Labour electoral manifesto, continued to cast doubt on the inquiry into the fraudulent hospitals concession.

“This is the story […] of an inquiry that has cost the public €11 million, aimed at tearing down former prime minister Joseph Muscat and his family, in retaliation for the way he broke up the Nationalist Party while he was Labour Party leader,” Micallef wrote.

He said the time will come when Muscat returns to political and become the PN’s “nightmare”.

“On that day, my colleagues and I, who have continued to support him even when he first appeared in court, will be there once again,” Micallef said.