[WATCH] ‘This is another Egrant’, Muscat supporters stress his innocence outside court

Labour supporters outside court on Tuesday voiced their belief that Joseph Muscat is innocent despite facing money laundering and bribery charges.

“We are here to support him, and to see the Nationalists’ hypocrisy in dragging him to court,” Muscat supporters said when questioned by MaltaToday.

They insisted he had done nothing wrong, and said charges were a way of getting back at him “for the good he did for the country”.

“This is another Egrant, and he will prove them wrong once again,” another supporter told this newspaper.

Another more vociferous supporter claimed newspapers were liars. “He is innocent, and you know it you liars!”

When asked on former minister Konrad Mizzi and Muscat’s Chief of Staff, they were more hesitant in stressing their innocence, but the majority still said they believed they did nothing wrong.

“The same as Joseph [Muscat], they are innocent,” supporters said.