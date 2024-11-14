MIA set to conduct full-scale emergency exercise

Malta International Airport is set to conduct a full-scale emergency exercise on Tuesday with the aim to simulate a real-life emergency scenario involving various national stakeholders and entities responsible for crisis response at the airport.

"We would like to assure passengers that this exercise will not affect their journey," a statement read from MIA on Thursday, "While there may be unusual activity, including the presence of emergency vehicles around the airport perimeter, this should not cause alarm."

These full-scale exercises are conducted in accordance with international and European regulations.

MIA explained that the primary objective is to “assess the preparedness of all involved entities in responding to emergencies, as well as to test communication systems and available emergency resources.”

Passengers traveling on the day of the exercise are encouraged to remain calm and informed.