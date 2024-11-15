Identità says its investigations aided police effort to arraign suspect

Identità stated that an investigation by its Compliance Unit last April has aided months of ongoing investigations by the police, which resulted in the arrest and arraignment of a man on Friday.

On Friday, the police arraigned Harold Mamo and accused him of providing false lease agreements to third-country nationals, allowing them to obtain residence permits illegally.

Earlier this summer, lawyer Jason Azzopardi kicked up a storm when he claimed that 18,000 fake ID cards were issued to foreigners against bribes ranging from €2,000 to €5,000 for each document.

Azzopardi later requested a magisterial inquiry, which is currently underway. Since then several Maltese nationals have come forward with cases of suspected identity theft.

Identità said that the investigation by its compliance unit was initiated due to suspicions that arose during internal verifications of applications submitted for residence permits. “Once the Compliance Unit had sufficient reasonable suspicions, it forwarded the evidence to the Police for further investigations.”

The agency said it not only conducts investigations but has also implemented stronger procedures, such as introducing a Lease Agreement Attestation Form and the Declaration of Accommodation Form.

Identità reiterated its commitment to not tolerate any form of abuse and to investigate any suspicion or report it receives.

The agency said it will continue to collaborate and work with the police on investigations.