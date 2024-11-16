Palestine protest: Activists pen letter to US Embassy urging concrete action

Maltese activists have sent a letter to the US Embassy urging the country to stop facilitating, enabling, and further aggravating the “humanitarian catastrophe” in Gaza through supplying weapons and military hardware in the region.

Activists protested outside the US Embassy on Saturday to voice their disapproval of the US’s support towards Israel during its war on Gaza.

Apart from the protest, the activists also sent a letter addressed to US president Joe Biden and president-elect Donald Trump urging decisive action.

“The catastrophic situation in Gaza, the West Bank and in Lebanon today was not inevitable. The failure to prevent repeated Israeli state war crimes is a horrifying failure of global and western diplomacy, and will go down in history as one of humanity’s most shameful chapters since the second world war. Further deterioration may still be avoided,” the letter reads.

Activists referred to another letter sent on 13 October by the US government urging Israel to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza within 30 days.

“The deadline set by the US government has come and gone, however the concerns that were raised repeatedly by the United States Government have not yet been translated into meaningful action.”

The letter was endorsed by the African Media Association Malta, aditus foundation, Association for Justice, Equality and Peace, Blue Door Education, Dance Beyond Borders, Front Maltin Inqumu, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Il-Kollettiv, Inizjamed AV, Moviment Graffitti, The Lebanese Advocates, Watermelon Warriors, YMCA, Young Progressive Beings, Youth for Palestine, Żminijietna Malta.

The following speakers addressed Saturday’s protest: Reuben Grima (Ġustizzja għall-Palestina), Amy Marie Abela (Moviment Graffitti), Sammy Meilaq (Front Maltin Inqumu), Joanna Jebaili (The Lebanese Advocates), Dannia al-Haddad (Ġustizzja għall-Palestina), with poems by John P. Portelli.