Enemalta teams up with Siemens to improve grid network management

Enemalta will start using a new software to collect more precise data from smart meters after signing an agreement with Siemens.

The software, Gridscale X, uses data from smart meters to detect outages and visualise grid congestion. Using this software, Enemalta is hoping to reduce outage times and improve network management to reduce grid congestion and capacity constraints.

“Malta is ramping up its second-generation smart meter coverage,” Enemalta executive chairman Ryan Fava said. “This software will unlock additional data and allow us to manage the service better and identify grid congestions.”

“Partnering with Siemens is Enemalta’s next step to modernising the grid with next-generation software and improving customer reliability.”

The pilot phase of this digital transformation will start in the coming weeks, followed by a more long-term rollout over the next three years, ultimately leading to the grid’s full modernisation.

Sabine Erlinghagen, CEO of Siemens Grid Software, said: “Grid congestion has become a real threat to the energy transition. That’s why we are proud to be working with Enemalta to address their key operational challenges.”

“With Gridscale X, Enemalta will be able to take the next steps towards improved grid reliability and service for people in Malta,” she said.