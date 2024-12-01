menu

No one injured after small fire on Junior College campus

The fire erupted at around 10:15am on Sunday, with firefighters arriving shortly afterward to contain the flames

matthew_farrugia
1 December 2024, 2:43pm
by Matthew Farrugia
(Photo: University of Malta)
(Photo: University of Malta)

No one was injured following a fire that broke out at the Ġ.F. Abela Junior College campus in Msida.

The fire erupted at around 10:15am on Sunday, with firefighters arriving shortly afterward to contain the flames.

On Sunday afternoon, the University of Malta stated that the fire was fully contained, with no injuries reported. 

Meanwhile, lectures will continue on campus as scheduled.

Matthew Farrugia is a staff reporter at MaltaToday
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.