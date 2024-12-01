No one injured after small fire on Junior College campus
No one was injured following a fire that broke out at the Ġ.F. Abela Junior College campus in Msida.
The fire erupted at around 10:15am on Sunday, with firefighters arriving shortly afterward to contain the flames.
On Sunday afternoon, the University of Malta stated that the fire was fully contained, with no injuries reported.
Meanwhile, lectures will continue on campus as scheduled.