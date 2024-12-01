Malta Tourism Society concerned about ministry scandals

The Malta Tourism Society (MTS) has expressed concern over recent events surrounding the management of tourism in Malta and Gozo, particularly in light of Calyton Bartolo's forced resignation.

Earlier this week, former tourism minister Clayton Bartolo resigned from his post following investigators' suspicion that his wife, Amanda Muscat received tens of thousands of euros from a private firm suspected to be a kickback related to a Malta Tourism Authority contract.

"It is feared that this circumstance will reflect negatively on the continued development of tourism in this mature Mediterranean destination," the MTS said.

In a statement, the NGO emphasised the critical need for cohesive coordination among all key stakeholders in the tourism sector, including national authorities, the business community, and local society.

It called for leadership in the ministry capable of minimising potential negative impacts on Malta’s economic, social, cultural, and environmental well-being. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that foreign affairs minister, Ian Borg will be taking on the tourism portfolio.

Looking ahead, the MTS urged the industry to focus on sustainable practices and prioritise quality in tourism development. The society cautioned against actions that could harm Malta’s infrastructure and natural environment, stressing the importance of aligning tourism growth with the principles of sustainability and rational planning.

Reaffirming its commitment to the tourism sector, the MTS pledged to continue supporting good practices by acting as a bridge between academic research and industry operations.