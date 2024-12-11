MCAST lecturers petition for urgent action over expired collective agreement

A group of MCAST lecturers have sent out a petition to the Prime Minister, Ministry of Education and MUT calling for urgent action on their expired collective agreement.

Signed by 281 lecturers at different institutes, the petition urges clear communication between all parties involved to reach a fair and transparent resolution that aligns with the standards enjoyed by their counterparts in other schools.

“Our goal is to ensure that lecturers receive the support and recognition they deserve to continue providing the highest quality education for our students,” a representative for the lecturers said. “This situation has dragged on for far too long, and we are calling for all parties to come together to find a solution that is appropriate, fair, and timely.”

There are three main requests outlined in the petition document: a deadline for the signing of a new collective agreement, weekly updates on the negotiations, and recognition of professional value.

Lecturers said the uncertainty around negotiations is affecting their mental health and wellbeing, as well as that of their students.

They also blased the decision taken last year to award an Administrative Pass to all students. “We are left in limbo about this year’s assessments and fear that our reputation will be further tarnished if these are not held on time or not held at all. This situation has fallen into disgraceful nonchalance.”

“We feel that none of the parties are making the required efforts to keep us informed about the progress in negotiations. This lack of communication is leaving us frustrated and helpless and is directly impacting our professional and personal lives.”