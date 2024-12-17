[WATCH] MUT holds protest outside Ministry of Education over delayed MCAST agreement

The Malta Union of Teachers (MUT) staged a demonstration outside the Ministry of Education to express their frustration and disappointment over the stalled negotiations for a new collective agreement for educators at MCAST.

The protest, held on Tuesday, highlighted the union's growing anger at the government’s handling of negotiations that have been ongoing for three years.

According to the MUT, repeated delays and last-minute decisions have left MCAST educators without improved working conditions since the previous agreement expired.

In a speech during the demonstration, the MUT criticised the lack of action from both MCAST and the Ministry of Education, claiming that critical decisions had been left in limbo for far too long. The union accused the authorities of refusing to prioritise the agreement, despite the importance of the educators' work.

The union expressed particular frustration with Joyce Cassar, who recently entered the negotiations. At the last meeting, Cassar reportedly announced that decisions had been made and rejected all remaining proposals. The union questioned whether external pressures were influencing the negotiation process.

MUT representatives emphasised the role of MCAST educators, highlighting their wide-ranging duties, including teaching, guiding students, assessing work, providing pastoral care, preparing labs and workshops, and supporting students in workplace learning.

The union condemned recent negative narratives against MCAST educators, calling such rhetoric an insult to their tireless efforts and dedication.

MUT President Marco Bonnici delivered a direct appeal to Education Minister Clifton Grima, urging him to take responsibility for the stalled agreement and the conditions of MCAST staff.

The union outlined multiple concerns, including:

Frequent changes in negotiators: The government reportedly replaced five lead negotiators in three years.

Leadership dismissals: The removal of the MCAST Principal and President this summer, allegedly related to the agreement.

Quality of education: Significant reductions in teaching hours per unit, which the MUT argued negatively impacts students’ learning.

The MUT also raised concerns about the reluctance of new MCAST leadership to engage in negotiations, citing reported legal threats made toward the union when the new Principal was appointed.

Despite their frustrations, the union reiterated their readiness to return to the negotiating table and work collaboratively to finalise the agreement. Bonnici warned, however, that the three-year delay has already left a mark on educators’ morale, calling it a “dark period” in their professional lives.

In response to the protest, the Ministry of Education has yet to issue an official statement. The MUT has vowed to continue advocating for its members until a fair agreement is reached.