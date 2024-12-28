University law students oppose Daniel Meli’s extradition to US

University law students’ organisation ELSA is against the extradition of Daniel Meli to the US in connection with allegations that he sold malware on the dark web.

ELSA Malta said on Saturday the issue at stake was not merely a matter of nationality but a question of sovereignty.

The organisation urged the Maltese authorities to reject the extradition request and to “assert Malta’s sovereign right to adjudicate offences committed within its jurisdiction”.

ELSA said the alleged crime was committed within Maltese territory, and it is therefore the Maltese courts that must determine Meli’s guilt or innocence.

“To allow his extradition would undermine Malta’s jurisdiction over criminal matters occurring within its borders and set a dangerous precedent whereby external powers could bypass our legal system,” the organisation said.

It added that extraditing Meli to the US also raises serious concerns regarding his fundamental rights. “There is a substantial risk that he may face inhuman or degrading treatment and harsh conditions and could be subject to disproportionately severe penalties, inconsistent with Malta’s commitment to justice and human dignity as enshrined in our Constitution and the European Convention on Human Rights,” the statement read.

The organisation said Malta’s legal framework and judiciary are fully capable of addressing cybercrime cases such as this.

ELSA Malta joined other organisations in supporting a parliamentary petition started by Meli’s mother demanding that crimes committed in Malta be tried in Malta.

Meli had initially consented to his extradition but a legal change approved by parliament allowed him to withdraw his consent and have extradition proceedings recommence.

The case is ongoing.

The petition can be accessed on parliament's website here.