Daniel Meli’s mother urges public to sign petition and help son avoid US extradition

A parliamentary petition is asking that Maltese citizens who commit crimes in Malta be tried and sentenced in the country.

The petition was launched by Lucienne Meli Bellizzi, the mother of Daniel Meli, who is currently challenging extradition proceedings to the US.

Daniel is wanted in America over the sale of malware software on the dark web.

"We must show confidence in our judicial system and not rely on anyone else’s. The state should not bow down to any other country when it comes to the pursuit of justice," Meli Bellizzi emphasised during a telephone intervention on Andrew Azzopardi’s radio show on RTK103.

Daniel Meli, a 28-year-old check-in agent, was arrested in February 2024 following an extradition request by the US authorities. He is accused of selling malware products, including the Pegasus remote access trojan (RAT), to cybercriminals through online hacking forums since at least 2012

Meli initially consented to extradition but later appealed, claiming he was not of sound mind and was unaware of the severe sentence he could face in the US. His family discovered that he could face up to 45 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

The Maltese parliament subsequently amended the law, allowing accused persons to challenge extradition proceedings at a later stage even if they would have initially consented.

Meli appealed and the court ruled that his extradition should be suspended, and the case reheard in the lower courts.

His mother’s petition argues that crimes committed in Malta by Maltese citizens should be tried in Malta, even if the crimes have victims overseas.

She stressed that a prison sentence in the US would be a far worse fate for her son compared to serving time in Malta, where his loved ones can regularly visit him. In contrast, she fears he would be isolated in a US federal prison and face the risk of violence.

"The state must protect its citizens. A prison sentence in the US would be akin to a ‘death sentence’ for my son," Meli Bellizzi said, expressing concerns she and her husband, Chris Meli, have stated in previous interviews with MaltaToday.

They have been vocal about the distressing journey their family has endured since Daniel's arrest and have pleaded for government intervention to ensure he serves any sentence in Malta.

Shadow Minister for Justice Karol Aquilina has also supported this stance, arguing in parliament that crimes committed in Malta should be tried within the country's judicial system.

The Nationalist Party has opposed Meli's extradition, emphasising the need for the Maltese government to protect its citizens and ensure they face justice in Malta

Meli Bellizzi plans to present the petition to Justice Minister Jonathan Attard.

The petition will be open for signatures until 8 February, and she hopes it will garner enough support to influence policy and prevent similar cases in the future.

The petition can be signed on parliament’s web site.