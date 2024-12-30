menu

Do not eat these products

Food warning issued against fried garlic and flavoured pistacchio products

nicole_meilak
30 December 2024, 10:18am
by Nicole Meilak
1 min read
The above products must not be consumed due to contaminations
The above products must not be consumed due to contaminations

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning against two products on the local market.

The first product – unshelled pistacchio kernels with ginger and lemon flavouring – must not be consumed due to high levels of Aflatoxins.

Aflatoxins are the result of fungal contamination before and after harvest. They are produced by two species of the Aspergillus fungus, which are found in hot and humid areas.

The second product is a tub of fried garlic, which should not be consumed due to possible contamination with mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons, an environmental contaminant that can end up in food during production.

For further information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Services between 8am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or by email on [email protected].

Product details

Fried Garlic

  • Brand: Cock Brand
  • Lot: 2403173
  • Best before: 03.05.2026
  • Weight: 100g

Unshelled pistacchio kernels

  • Name of product on label: Pistacchi sgusciati aromatizzati zenzero e limone
  • Lots: 24CPC08, 24CMC14
  • Expiry dates: 01.06.2025 and 31.05.2025
  • Weight: 30g

Nicole Meilak is deputy online editor and IĠM press awards (Most Promising Journalist) wi...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.