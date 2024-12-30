Do not eat these products

The Environmental Health Directorate has issued a warning against two products on the local market.

The first product – unshelled pistacchio kernels with ginger and lemon flavouring – must not be consumed due to high levels of Aflatoxins.

Aflatoxins are the result of fungal contamination before and after harvest. They are produced by two species of the Aspergillus fungus, which are found in hot and humid areas.

The second product is a tub of fried garlic, which should not be consumed due to possible contamination with mineral oil aromatic hydrocarbons, an environmental contaminant that can end up in food during production.

For further information, the public can contact the Environmental Health Services between 8am and 2:30pm on 21337333 or by email on [email protected].

Product details

Fried Garlic

Brand: Cock Brand

Lot: 2403173

Best before: 03.05.2026

Weight: 100g

Unshelled pistacchio kernels