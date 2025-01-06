Action taken after four lions, one leopard found in illegal Naxxar enclosure

Updated at 12:52pm with Animal Welfare Commissioner's statement

Four lions and a leopard were found in an unregistered enclosure in Naxxar, with one of the lions showing signs of an orthopaedic condition that requires further attention, according to the Veterinary Regulation Directorate.

In a statement on Monday, the directorate said it is actively investigating the case with the police after a member of the public filed a report.

It said several people, including the farm owners, have been interrogated throughout the investigation, and legal action will be pursued against the alleged offenders.

According to the directorate, the enclosure were the animals were found has not been registered in compliance with the dangerous animals regulations.

Under the legislation, a dangerous animal must be kept in a safe enclosure adapted to meet the animal’s health, cleanliness, and microclimatic needs. Moreover, written approval from the Director is required before such animals can be brought onto any site.

Veterinary professionals inspected the premises and assessed the animals’ health and living conditions. They found the animals to be in good physical condition, but one lion showed signs of an orthopaedic condition that needs further attention.

The directorate also said that no dead lions were found on site.

The site is now being monitored to ensure the animals do not pose a threat to public safety, while the animals are being fed and kept in a clean environment.

The VRD is also looking into relocating the animals to suitable facilities that meet welfare and safety standards.

Animal rights NGO Vuċi għall-Annimali were first to flag the case on social media and uploaded a video of one of the lions being kept in a small cage.

"We reported the matter to VRD immediately who took a few days to act upon our report. The main question now how will these big cats be cared for given that the government has done nothing in terms of prevention, enforcement but also contingency to prepare for a situation like this."

In a separate statement, Animal Welfare Commissioner Alison Bezzina said her office is communicating with the VRD and is aware of the options being considered to ensure the safety and improved living conditions of the animals.

“At this stage, we have visibility into which specific solution will be implemented or the timeline for its execution. We have made it clear to the VRD that swift action is essential to secure the well-being of these animals.”

Bezzina pointed out that captive wild animals cannot be released into the wild because they would not be able to fend for themselves. While authorities can send the animals to sanctuaries abroad, Bezzina said there are very few sanctuaries available, and the animals being sent there “would compete with wildlife in even more dire situations, such as those from warzones, which are in greater need of safe havens”.

Bezzina insisted that Malta needs an “urgent and effective plan to identify illegal and unregulated wild animals” while taking a proactive approach to prevent animals suffering in captivity.

“Ensuring the safety and welfare of animals under human care remains our utmost priority. We urge all relevant authorities to collaborate and take decisive action to uphold and enhance animal welfare standards in Malta.”