ADPD wants standards investigation into Johann Buttigieg's PA re-appointment

ADPD – The Green Party has filed a request to the Standards Commissioner to investigate the appointment of Johann Buttigieg as CEO of the Planning Authority.

Carmel Cacopardo, the party’s deputy chairperson, filed the complaint on Wednesday.

Cacopardo is pointing out that Buttigieg currently works as a consultant with Michael Stivala, a leading developer who is also the president of the Malta Developers Association.

In the complaint, Cacopardo argues that it is impossible for Buttigieg to carry out the work of a regulator when he has been serving as a consultant to one of the industry’s main players.

“It is humanly imossible for him to take this step without, at the very least, spending a substantial period of time in complete distance from the sector being regulated,” the complaint reads.

“In light of this, I ask you to investigate Buttigieg’s appointment in light of the correct ethical behaviour expected from public authorities.”

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Buttigieg will return to the Planning Authority as CEO after leaving in 2019.

His comeback comes at a time when the PA is under pressure to address a significant backlog of planning permits.

Buttigieg was appointed chief executive in 2013. His tenure was often overshadowed by controversy, including allegations of conflicts of interest.

In 2019, he was rebuked by the Planning Ombudsman for his decision to fly over board member Jacqueline Gili from Sicily on a private jet to participate in a vote on the 38-storey high-rise DB project, which was approved in September.

After leaving the PA, he was appointed CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority. In December 2019, Buttigieg signed an €80,000 consultancy contract with Konrad Mizzi, just two weeks after Mizzi resigned as tourism minister.