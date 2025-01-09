Malta to Qatar direct flights set to launch in July

Malta and Qatar are set to be connected by direct flights starting this July, a development announced by Malta's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ian Borg.

The announcement came during his official visit to Doha, where he engaged in high-level discussions with Qatari leaders, including Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulraham Al-Thani.

Qatar Airways will operate four weekly flights between Malta and Hamad International Airport in Doha using an Airbus A320. The hub of Qatar Airways, Hamad International Airport connects to 197 destinations across five continents.

Qatar Airways flights to/from Malta

Wednesdays and Fridays

Doha to Malta: Departure 2:05am – Arrival 6:45am

Malta to Doha: Departure 10:15am – Arrival 4:20pm

Mondays and Saturdays

Doha to Malta: Departure 8:45am – Arrival 1:25pm

Malta to Doha: Departure 5:05pm – Arrival 11:10pm

“Air connectivity is a cornerstone for advancing trade and tourism, as well as fostering educational exchange and innovation,” Borg said. “These flights will contribute to our economies and strengthen the cultural and social bridges between our peoples. They will also enhance Malta’s links with other regions, including Australia, which hosts the largest Maltese diaspora, as well as other emerging tourism markets.”

Borg's discussions with Prime Minister Al-Thani and other Qatari officials focused on strategic investments and collaborations in key sectors such as financial services, tourism, and renewable energy. The talks build on previous exchanges, including Borg’s visit to Qatar in December 2022.

The meeting comes a few months away from the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Borg invited Qatari investors to consider Malta as a gateway to European markets and a hub for sustainable innovation.

During his visit, Borg also toured the Embassy of Malta in Qatar, where he met with Ambassador Simon Pullicino and embassy officials. The embassy is nearing the completion of a project to enhance its facilities and improve consular services for the growing Maltese community in Qatar.

Accompanying Borg on the visit were Carlo Micallef, CEO of the Malta Tourism Authority, and Alan Borg, CEO of Malta International Airport.