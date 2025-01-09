Labour migration policy addresses challenges of economic success, PL says

The Labour Party says the emphasis on workers’ rights in government’s labour migration policy is a demonstration of the principles that guide the party.

“While the proposals are intended to ensure that Maltese workers are given the best possible opportunities and in no way are put at a disadvantage because of unfair competition, the people who built this country and made it a success deserve to have the authorities on their side to put their interests first and foremost,” the party said in a statement on Thursday.

The PL was reacting to the new policy unveiled on Wednesday for public consultation. The policy contains 32 measures intended to bring order to the labour market for non-EU nationals. It is an attempt to introduce more controls linked to work-related migration from non-EU countries.

“The labour policy addresses challenges arising from new realities emanating from the economic success brought about by the Labour government,” the party said.

The PL said the proposals were “well-studied”, adding they “contrasted sharply” with the Nationalist Party’s “populist rhetoric that provides no solutions to today’s realities”.

The PL augured that a national discussion on the policy would be based on facts to ensure a mature public consultation process.