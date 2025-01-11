Gozo an example of how economic growth translates into common good: Prime Minister

Gozo’s identity can be strengthened alongside economic growth and the common good, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday.

“For the first time, Gozitans have a voice and control over decisions that were previously taken elsewhere and imposed upon them,” Abela said in his address during a celebration marking the 25th anniversary of the Gozo Chamber of Commerce.

He emphasised the narrative about Gozo is no longer about it lagging behind, but rather about Gozo as an example of how economic growth can be paired with the common good.

The PM explained that this also involves safeguarding Gozo’s identity, which encompasses not only its cultural heritage but also its rural and urban legacy.

Abela referred to the completion of the second fibre optic cable and the permits secured to commence work on the airfield. Abela explained that once this project is completed, it will not only strengthen the connection between the two islands but also create an economic niche offering high-value activities in Gozo.

He noted that today Gozitans have the option to work in Gozo. Abela said that over recent years, Gozitan businesses have felt confident enough to invest in Gozo, against the backdrop of a per capita economic growth in Gozo in 2023 that exceeded growth between 2008 and 2013 by over one and a half times.

He highlighted that currently, the private sector in Gozo employs double the workforce it did a decade ago.

Abela pointed to the significant investments being made in Gozo, particularly in infrastructure, including new primary schools in Rabat and Nadur, while work is “progressing well” on the aquatic and sports centre.

In his address, where he wished the Gozo Chamber of Commerce further success, the Prime Minister observed how the Government has adopted a forward-looking approach with the establishment of the Gozo Regional Development Authority (GRDA).

He described the strategy of Gozo as an island of villages as an important one and stated that through everyone’s efforts, including the business community, Gozo’s identity can be strengthened.

He remarked that the Gozo Chamber of Commerce has been an agent of positive change over the past 25 years.

The Prime Minister also discussed the Malta Labour Migration Policy presented by the Government this week. “Gozitans first, offering them the best opportunities,” Abela said.

Referring to other important changes, he reiterated the Government’s vision for Gozo to become the first part of Malta to achieve carbon neutrality.

For Gozo to succeed there is need for more autonomy - Business Chamber President

In his opening remarks, Michael Galea President of the Gozo Business Chamber, highlighted that while there is the need to diversify the Gozitan economy, it is important that Gozo is granted regional autonomy so that it can outline its priorities based on the needs of the Gozitan community:

“For Gozo to succeed and be competitive there is the need for more autonomy. Our history shows that we were also determined to lead our own affairs and to decide that which is necessary for Gozo. Autonomy provides Gozo and Gozitans with the necessary authority to take the best decisions about the regional economic strategy, the development of new infrastructure, and regional politics. We know Gozo’s real needs because we live, work and employ people on this island,” he said.

Michael Galea also highlighted the importance of connectivity, the need for a new hospital for Gozo, the safeguarding of the environment, and the Chamber’s role in promoting business in Gozo.

In his concluding remarks, Daniel Borg, the CEO of the Gozo Business Chamber, highlighted that its 25th anniversary event served as an important point of reflection to both analyse the contribution of the Chamber, past and present, but also discern its future role.

He remarked that this anniversary comes at an important crossroads in the country’s history as important anniversaries from when the country became independent, a republic, and a Member of the European Union, were celebrated.

He pointed out that Gozo and the Gozitans are mature enough for Gozo to be an autonomous region.

Nonetheless he pointed out that: “While I believe in the need for the dialogue on the Renewal of the Constitution to restart, Gozo’s regional autonomy needs to be studied, implemented and introduced in the Constitution. Nonetheless in this process political dialogue is of vital importance. While there seems to be consensus from all parties on the political spectrum on the aspect of regionality, there is lack of consensus on the form on how the status of regionality should be implemented. And this is why these past days led me to reflect on the need for political dialogue which is honest, transparent, and sincere, and which does not suffocate the aspirations of the Gozitan community.”

He remarked about the Chamber’s institutional role and for this to be strengthened to enhance Gozo’s governance at all levels. Finally, he highlighted that the Chamber’s continued existence cannot be taken for granted.