All domestic violence victims should undergo risk assessments, Nicolette Ghirxi inquiry recommends

An inquiry report into the social services provided to Nicolette Ghirxi before her femicide has suggested that every domestic violence victim should undergo a risk assessment on an opt-out basis.

The report was drafted by retired Judge Lawrence Quintano to determine the facts and circumstances regarding the professional assistance provided to Ghirxi whenever she sought help or was referred for such assistance by social services for domestic violence. The social policy ministry published the recommendations only.

The board said risk assessments should be carried out on every person that files a domestic violence report. “It seems a large number of people choose not to undergo the assessment. It would be better if the assessment is carried out while allowing for an opt-out,” the report says.

The report also says protection orders are issued as soon as possible in court during domestic violence cases. The board suggests that the judiciary should be trained on domestic violence issues so that pending cases can be heard by any magistrate.

Moreover, the report recommends having an appointed committee to follow developments in the area. The suggested format is a committee with representatives from the police force, the social services department, and the court administration.

The committee would be tasked with checking whether reports and court cases are increasing and identifying policy measures to tackle domestic violence.

Other recommendations include an easy-to-remember helpline number, expanded STOP service, and school classes promoting gender equality. The report also recommends that the social services department organise more awareness campaigns, possibly in the days leading up to Women’s Day in March.

“These recommendations should not be considered final,” the report says. “One can expect developments on a European and global level. Those who attend conferences or negotiations on new conventions or protocols to existing conventions, or European regulations and directives, should brief their respective department heads as soon as they return to Malta.”