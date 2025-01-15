Qrendi students participate in Wied iż-Żurrieq coastal garden rehabilitation effort

Children from Qrendi Primary School participated in planting activities and interactive games at the Wied iż-Żurrieq Coastal Garden, where they worked hand in hand with Ambjent Malta workers to prepare and plant species suited to this habitat.

This activity was organised by Ambjent Malta to celebrate a rehabilitation initiative, through which more than 150 trees and 750 shrubs were planted in this 3,240 sq.m area among other works.

During the event, the students learned about the importance of biodiversity and the effects of climate change on coastal environments.

Minister for the Environment, Energy and Public Cleanliness Miriam Dalli praised this initiative, stating that such work is essential to educate children while safeguarding local biodiversity.

“This activity, where students are directly involved in the project and learn about planting and biodiversity, demonstrates how children can develop love for nature while understanding the importance of sustainability and the management of our country’s natural areas,” she said.

Furthermore, the Minister emphasised that this initiative complements broader projects — such as the one at Wied Inċita and several others — in ongoing efforts to safeguard Malta’s natural heritage.

This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance and protect the coastal environment against invasive species.

Over 6,200kg of the plant known as Hottentot Fig (Carpobrotus acinaciformis) were removed, as this aggressive species was threatening the local biodiversity.

Through this work, landscapes like these are given the necessary space to allow indigenous species to thrive once again.

Water tanks and an irrigation system were installed to ensure the garden remains lush and vibrant throughout the year. These include the Sea Daffodil (Pancratium maritimum), Sea Rocket (Cakile maritima), as well as Malta’s National Plant, the Maltese Rock-Centaury (Cheirolophus crassifolius).

These plants also serve as a food source for insects such as bees and butterflies, which are key elements for environmental balance.

Project Manager at Ambjent Malta, Ryan Cilia, said: “Given the climatic conditions we are facing, it is important to take care of coastal habitats by planting trees and shrubs that are suitable, including endemic ones.”

The Mayor of Qrendi, David Schembri, noted that: “Through the collaboration between the Qrendi Local Council and Ambjent Malta, we have seen how the work done at Wied iż-Żurrieq enables visitors and tourists to better appreciate the beauty of Malta’s indigenous and endemic flora and fauna.” On behalf of the Council, he thanked all workers and encouraged the children present to inspire their families to visit and appreciate the beauty of Wied iż-Żurrieq.